Cuba Calls for the Immediate End of the Israeli Aggression against Palestine
Cuban Foreign Ministry releases statement condemning Israel’s criminal military assault on the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and indiscriminate bombing of the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip
Author: Granma | internet@granma.cu
May 18, 2021 12:05:07
Israel’s latest attacks constitute another serious and flagrant violation of the UN Charter. Photo: AFP
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba expressed, through an official statement, its strongest condemnation of Israeli military forces’ assault on the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and indiscriminate bombing of the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, which have caused more than a hundred deaths and the destruction of infrastructure and considerable material damage.
The Ministry emphasizes that these aggressions constitute another flagrant serious violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and international humanitarian law by Israel and evidence the continuity of its practices of colonization and occupation of Arab and Palestinian lands, which enjoy impunity and the complicity of the United States government, which has prevented any action on the part of the United Nations Security Council.
Cuba makes an energetic appeal to the international community, to all states, and the United Nations, in particular its Security Council, to demand an immediate end to Israeli aggression.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba also reaffirmed its full support for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, on the basis of the creation of two states, allowing the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and an independent, sovereign state with the pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, and guaranteeing the right of return of refugees.
