Egyptian Troops Arrive in Sudan Ahead of Bilateral Military Drills
Egyptian troops welcomed a military base by a Sudanese general on 21 June 2021 (Sudanese army photos)
May 21, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Egyptian infantry forces arrived in Sudan to participate in bilateral military exercises involving ground, naval and air armies of the two countries, the Sudanese army said on Friday.
The Military Media stated that preparations have been completed for the launch of the Sudanese-Egyptian drills dubbed "Nile Protectors" from 26-31 May.
Besides the ground forces, the drills involve the air forces and the air defence forces from the two armies.
Armoured vehicles and weapons arrived in Port Sudan while the troops were transported by plane.
The drills will take place in Umm Sayala and El Obeid of North Kordofan and Merowe in northern Sudan.
It will be followed by a naval exercise in the Jebeit area on the Red Sea.
Altahir Abu Haja, the Media Adviser of the Sudanese army commander in chief and head of the Sovereign Council said the Nile Protectors drills are the continuation of the previous exercises in Merowe and Alexandria between the two armies.
The Nile Protectors exercises express the firm conviction of the two countries about the need for joint strategic action to address potential threats and the need for tight coordination to defend vital strategic interests of the two countries," further stressed Abu Haja.
Sudan and Egypt previously denied that these exercises are directed against the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which is perceived as a threat to the two countries interests if Addis Ababa continues to refuse to sign a legally binding agreement on its filling and operation.
The Chairperson of the African Union is expected to file new proposals to the three countries over the outstanding issues in the near future.
(ST)
