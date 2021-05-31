U.S. Deception Syndrome to Discredit Adversaries
The old story of sonic attacks in Havana, exposed as a fraud long ago, has been resuscitated by the Biden administration, a pretext used to justify denying the Cuban people fuel, food and medicine
Author: Raul Antonio Capote | informacion@granmai.cu
May 14, 2021 09:05:06
Trailers for what appears to be a new season of the series "The Havana Syndrome" are beginning to be broadcast on the paid media. The story follows the script of previous productions.
The one-sided plot of alleged aggression against U.S. officials is back, despite the efforts of Cuba, the international community and even a significant number of U.S. scientists who know that there is no evidence whatsoever of the possibility of so-called sonic attacks.
According to CNN, U.S. federal agencies are investigating two new incidents, this time on U.S. soil, including one near the White House in November of last year, "similar to the mysterious and invisible attacks that have caused debilitating symptoms in dozens of U.S. officials abroad," reports CNN.
The two "victims," one a National Security Council official, allegedly suffered the same unexplained symptoms that U.S. personnel in Cuba, China and Russia began to experience around the end of 2016: ear pain, vertigo, severe headaches and nausea, sometimes accompanied by an unidentified "penetrating directional noise."
We should recall that British and American scientists determined, in 2019, after analyzing a recording of the "penetrating directional noise," that it sounded most like an echo of the chirping of an Indies short-tailed cricket.
In another incident reported by a former U.S. official, according to cnn, shortly after a Russian helicopter flew over a remote base in Syria, Marines there developed symptoms similar to those they insist on calling, and establishing as a real phenomenon in international public opinion, the "Havana syndrome."
This is demonization, a rhetorical and ideological technique of disinformation, alteration of facts and descriptions, used to build a negative image and justify punishment of an adversary.
The story of alleged sonic attacks, baptized with full intention as the "Havana Syndrome," served as a pretext to seriously strain relations between Cuba and the U.S. during the Trump administration, and to justify all variety of coercive measures against our country, as evidenced by recently declassified documents.
And now, President Joe Biden's new National Security team has made the investigation of the sonic incidents a top priority, a senior official stated recently, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Bill Burns, the new CIA director, told Senators during his confirmation hearing that he intends to get to the bottom of the "Havana attacks."
Not surprisingly, Senator Marco Rubio alleged that the number of people affected could be higher and involve more than 40 diplomats and family members at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, and at least a dozen diplomats at the consulate in Guangzhou, China.
These totally unsubstantiated attacks have served to justify attempts to deprive the Cuban people of fuel, food and medicine.
For some, “It is necessary to lie like hell, not timidly, not for the moment, but fearlessly and forever .... Lie, my friends, lie, I will pay you back when the time comes," Voltaire wrote. Undoubtedly, they lie about Cuba, not timidly, like true demons.
