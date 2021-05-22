IRGC Reiterates Iran’s Support for Palestine After Resistance Victory Against Israel
Saturday, 22 May 2021 8:13 AM
Press TV
IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami leaves the stage after delivering a speech during a rally to condemn Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, in the capital Tehran on May 19, 2021.
Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian nation after resistance factions in Gaza emerged victorious in the face of Israeli military aggression.
Salami made the remarks on Saturday night in separate telephone conversations with Ismail Haniyeh and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance movements.
Speaking to Haniyeh, Salami praised the latest achievement made by the Palestinian resistance groups, saying, "Iran is ready to provide all kinds of assistance to the Palestinian nation and resistance forces in all areas and it will spare no effort in this regard."
Haniyeh, for his part, deeply appreciated Iran's firm stance on the Palestinians’ rights in various political and field areas as well as its standing alongside the Palestinians and resistance groups.
“The Palestinian resistance created a heroic epic and defeated the Zionist bullying,” he said. "The balance of power has changed on the battlefield, and the Palestinian nation across the country and even abroad have rejected the occupation as well as its policies and actions."
During the call with Nakhalah, Salmai stressed that the IRGC “will never leave the Palestinian nation alone."
The Islamic Jihad leader, for his part, thanked General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, for his efforts to achieve and consolidate the resistance victory. General Soleimani, Iran’s legendary anti-terror commander, was assassinated in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport last year.
"You were with us in all fields, you are our partner in the realization of victory, and [in the future] you will be with us for the liberation of Jerusalem al-Quds," Nakhalah said.
He also noted that the latest conflict with the Zionist enemy led to “an unprecedented alliance” among Palestinian groups.
"This battle took place within the framework of a cohesive and coordinated front that believes in the liberation of al-Quds and tries to defend it," he added.
Israel launched a bloody bombing campaign on Gaza on May 10 after harassment of Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds and attempts to steal their lands in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city.
The occupying regime announced a unilateral ceasefire on Friday, which was accepted by the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza with Egyptian mediation.
Palestinians celebrate victory, Israelis mourn 'embarrassing' ceasefire
Palestinians celebrate their victory against the Israeli regime as a ceasefire unilaterally declared by Tel Aviv and accepted by resistance groups in Gaza goes into effect.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, 248 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive, including 66 children and 39 women, and at least 1,910 were injured.
During the fighting, Gaza-based resistance factions fired rockets into the occupied territories in response to the Israeli bloodshed.
Velayati: Iran’s policy on Palestine unchangeable
Early on Saturday, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, congratulated the Palestinians on their victory against Israel.
“I congratulate all the honorable people of Palestine, fighters, the resistance front, and especially the families of martyrs, on this great success and historic victory that proved the false aura of the usurping and occupying Zionist regime. Undoubtedly, the continuation of resistance and struggle against the Zionist enemy and the growing trend of victories from the beginning of the third millennium will herald the final victories of the Muslim Ummah over the fake, empty and usurping Zionist regime,” he said
“The Islamic Republic of Iran declared its resolve to fully support the oppressed people of Palestine, the Intifada and all the brave fighters on the frontline, commanders and leaders in phone calls with the leaders of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and ... during this cruel war. It should be emphasized once again that the decisive policy of the Islamic Republic regarding the most important issue of the Muslim world, namely Palestine, is a fixed and unchangeable policy, with a final victory ending the aggression and occupation of the Islamic holy land.”
He added, “Muslims and freedom-seekers are witnessing once again that the Intifada, which began with stones at the beginning of the 21st century, shifted the balance of power in favor of the oppressed people of Palestine with its growing missile power.”
“The armed to teeth regime surrendered to the will and resistance of the brave Palestinian nation, who selflessly stood up to uphold their inalienable rights.”
