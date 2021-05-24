Israeli Troops Shoot Dead Young Palestinian Man Over Alleged Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem al-Quds
Monday, 24 May 2021 4:31 PM
Press TV
Israeli forces and emergency services gather around the body of a young Palestinian man, who was shot dead over an alleged stabbing attack, at a tram station near the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, on May 24, 2021. (Photo by AFP)
Israeli military forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian man over an alleged stabbing attack in the occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, where the potential forced expulsions of Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood drew mass protests and sparked off nearly two weeks of fighting between the Tel Aviv regime and Palestinian resistance fighters.
Israeli authorities alleged the incident occurred at a light rail stop on Haim Barlev Street near Israel Police headquarters on Monday.
They added that an Israeli civilian and a soldier were each moderately wounded in the purported attack.
Israeli medics claimed two men in their early 20s had been injured in the assault. They were reportedly both taken to nearby Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus for treatment.
Hamas says it is prepared to confront any fresh attempt by the Israeli regime to infringe on al-Quds.
The Palestinian man was shot by officers at the scene, according to Israeli police.
Video footage from the scene showed the Palestinian, whose identity was not immediately known, lying on the ground as Israeli police officers closed off the area.
Many Palestinians have sustained injuries or lost their lives in similar incidents due to allegations that they attempted stabbing or car-ramming attacks.
Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.
The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against and extrajudicial killing of Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the Israeli settlers.
A ceasefire came into force in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of May 21 after Egypt brokered an agreement between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions to halt 11 days of conflict.
At least 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the densely populated coastal enclave. Israel’s bombardment also brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory.
The UN says the devastating Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip has exasperated the already dire situation in the impoverished enclave.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian territory said in a report that more than 90,000 people in Gaza had been displaced due to Israeli bombardment.
“Hostilities have also resulted in additional displacement of Palestinians, bringing the cumulative number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to about 91,000, including 66,000 seeking protection in 58 UNRWA schools across Gaza and over 25,000 staying with host families,” the organization said.
