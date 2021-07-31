Document Unmasks Conspiracy Waged to Disintegrate Ethiopia
July 31, 2021
• Intelligence tasks go with humanitarian cloak
BY TAMERU REGASA
ADDIS ABABA – Some Western news media companies, with the help of C2FC task force, have been serving TPLF’s destructive agenda and backing its war against the Ethiopian government in casting the criminal faction in positive light among global audience, Geopolitics Press revealed.
The Western officials established a C2FC task force to bring regime change in Ethiopia through dissemination of toxic information that hugely favors the terrorist TPLF and harms the Ethiopian government. The key functions of C2FC are playing advisory, facilitation, capacitation, and intelligence operations in social media through employing lethal journalism covering the current situation in Ethiopia.
According to the report, following TPLF’s treasonous attack against the Ethiopian National Defense Forces base in Tigray, selected Western officials discussed the situation of Ethiopia and wrote a seven-page report. The report expressed the West’s concern and fear about the tripartite alliance of Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, and Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia.
Geopolitics’ account revealed that TPLF has been utilizing this task force and distributing biased internet search results to get media dominance over the government of Ethiopia. TPLF propaganda has also been leading the corporate media to promote false narratives and even when these claims are disproved, the outlets do nothing to correct errors.
“The above was evident in July 2021 when Amnesty International purposely misguided its audience by using the photograph taken by Agence France-Presse’s Amanuel Sileshi that shows the routine security checkup of electorates before entering a polling station to condemn the government of Ethiopia for mass arrests of ethnic Tigrayans in Addis Ababa.”
Highlighting Western media bias against Ethiopia, the report said that most international news media companies deliberately violated the government’s ruling not to describe TDF as a military force and use terrorist TPLF to describe both TPLF and TDF. The outlets opt for calling the two independently.
“Western media have been adversely influencing international organizations’ attitudes towards the current Ethiopian government and that is why almost similar messages have been released by supposedly different Western governments, aid agencies, journalists and reports.”
Also, the propagandist has been working with C2FC to fast-track verification of social media accounts of their political and military allies. This explains why the twitter handle of Getachew Reda, which was started in September 2020, was quickly verified in the second quarter of 2021. Apart from helping its allies and assets dominate the social media space, they also work to stifle the presence and voice of their opponents in social media, the report elaborated.
The attempt had been to “peacefully” break up Ethiopia and allow the ethno-regional states to use referendum to vote for secession, which the central government will accept. The document said this is to avoid the Somaliland-like limbo where the semi-autonomous state cannot gain full recognition as a republic unless the national government in Mogadishu consents to its secession. The second scenario was that if Ethiopia accepts regime attenuation, then there will be need for a national dialogue supervised by a Government of National Unity that includes the TPLF.
The Ethiopian Herald July 31/2021
