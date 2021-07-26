Tunisia President Orders Nighttime Curfew, Says Country Passing Through ‘Historic’ Stage
Monday, 26 July 2021 11:15 PM
Picture taken on July 25, 2021 shows Tunisian President Kais Saied leading a security meeting in the capital Tunis. (Photo by AP)
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied imposes a nighttime curfew across the country to prevent unrest and violence as a result of his surprise earlier decisions concerning the country’s political system.
Speaking on Monday, Saied the people were to abide by the measure from 07:00 p.m. until 06:00 a.m. for a month. Emergency medical staffers and those working night shifts were exempted from the order.
The president also outlawed gatherings of more than three people at a time on the country’s public roads and at its squares.
Meeting with labor unions, he urged Tunisians to remain calm and not pour onto the streets.
Tunisia was going through tough and “historical” stages, he said, adding that he had decided to assume control of the country’s affairs for, what he called, the good of its own people.
Earlier, Saied sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended the country’s parliament, besides taking away the legislators’ parliamentary immunity.
He said he would be running the country’s executive affairs in cooperation with a premier of his own choosing.
Explaining his decisions, the president said he had asked the legislative body time and again to replace Mechichi, but they would constantly obstruct the move.
Saied said his patience with the parliament’s dilatory tactics had run out.
The president’s choices have been met with mixed reactions across the country, both being welcomed with cheerful and celebrating rallies and angry protests.
Reports, meanwhile, showed that Mechichi had submitted to Saied’s demand and surrendered his post.
