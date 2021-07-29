Performance Given for Participants in 7th National Conference of War Veterans
A performance for the participants in the 7th National Conference of War Veterans was given at the People’s Theatre on July 26.
Among the audience were Choe Ryong Hae and Kim Tok Hun, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and other leading officials of the WPK and the DPRK government.
The performance was given by the artistes of the State Merited Chorus and the central art troupes.
The performance started with the national anthem of the DPRK and a prelude “Our Victory-Day July 27”. Put on the stage were wartime and other famous songs.
The entertainers sang in high praise of the immortal revolutionary exploits of the peerlessly great men who created the military miracles of the 20th century in the anti-imperialist revolutionary wars and glorify the ever-victorious tradition from one decade to the next and from one century to the next.
The performance reached its climax when the orchestral music and male chorus “Let Us Support Our Supreme Commander with Arms” and “Our Revolutionary Armed Forces Support Only the Marshal’s Leadership” were put on the stage, paying the highest tribute to the great Party Central Committee which has ushered in the dignified our-state-first era and built up the absolute power of socialist Korea to such an extent which no one can belittle it.
The performance ended with the finale “Festival of the Great War Victory”, “Honour to the Victors in the Great Years” and “Our Victory-Day July 27”.
