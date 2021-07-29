DPRK V-Day Celebrated
The Korean people significantly celebrated the 68th anniversary of the victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War.
People from all walks of life visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the supreme sanctuary of Juche where the great leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are preserved in their lifetime appearance, and made a deep bow before the portraits of their smiling images in the plaza.
Service personnel of the Korean People’s Army and people visited the revolutionary sites associated with the history of the immortal leadership of Kim Il Sung who led the war to victory.
People and youth and students in different parts of the country visited the statues and cemeteries of martyrs, memorial towers and cemeteries of the fallen soldiers of the KPA, and paid tribute to the victors of the great years.
Colourful celebration performances were given in the capital city of Pyongyang and other localities.
The Mansudae Art Troupe gave a music and dance performance at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre, and the National Symphony Orchestra, a concert at the Moranbong Theatre.
The National Folk Art Troupe gave a music and dance performance.
A revolutionary drama “Blood at an International Conference” was given at the National Theatre and a combined acrobatic performance, at the Pyongyang Circus Theatre.
Artistes of the Phibada Opera Troupe, National Theatrical Troupe, National Folk Art Troupe and National Acrobatic Troupe gave performances in front of the Pyongyang Grand Theatre and the Three-Revolution Exhibition House, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Members of women’s union art squads and mobile artistic motivational teams from several units gave outdoor performances in different places of the city.
Art groups of university students gave a performance “July 27, Eternal Victory” at the Central Youth Hall.
Members of provincial art troupes and artistic motivational teams gave performances in celebration of V-Day in different parts of the country.
Many working people and youth and students visited the families of war veterans to congratulate them.
2021-07-28
No comments:
Post a Comment