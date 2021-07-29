Receptions Given in Honour of Participants in 7th National Conference of War Veterans
Receptions were given in honour of the participants in the Seventh National Conference of War Veterans at the People’s Palace of Culture, Okryu Restaurant, Chongnyu Restaurant, Pyongyang Noodle House, etc., on July 27.
Present there were Choe Ryong Hae and Kim Tok Hun, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and other senior officials of the Party and the government, together with the war veterans.
Speeches were made there.
Speakers said that the exploits performed by the victorious wartime generation are shining more brilliantly under the loving care of the respected General Secretary Kim Jong Un of the WPK who exerts efforts to respect, value and give prominence to the war veterans and bestow greater glory and happiness on them.
Noting that the war veterans’ long life in good health would be a great encouragement to the Party and the country, they stressed that the people would steadily carry forward the noble spirit and tradition of victory created by them.
The participants toasted the good health of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, the great victory of our ideology and cause which the victorious wartime generation defended at the cost of their blood, and the war veterans’ long life in good health and their happiness.
