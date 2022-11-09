At Least 98 Suspected Terrorists Killed in Nigeria’s Northeast
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
The Nigerian military on Monday announced that 98 suspected terrorists were killed in airstikes.
By Mohammed Momoh West Africa Correspondent
Nation Media Group Abuja
At least 98 fighters, including two leaders of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) were killed in airstrikes by Nigerian soldiers in the country's North East region.
Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka, chief consultants of ISWAP, were killed in a raid by Nigerian military fighter jets in the offensive that started on November 6, 2022.
Kwaya and Mainoka, who were key members of the ISWAP Shura (Consultation) Council, met their death at Belowa, a remaining enclave of ISWAP Lake Chad region.
The military reported that the airstrikes in Belowa became necessary after intelligence revealed the convergence of some ISWAP leaders and fighters from surrounding areas for a meeting with the motive of planning attacks.
“An hour after the strikes, two vehicles ferrying about 13 injured terrorists to another hideout were struck through precision strikes by Nigerian Air Forces aircraft," the military said.
Airstrikes were also conducted in Ngwuri Gana, Bama Local Government of Borno state, destroying 15 trucks and killing many ISWAP fighters.
The Spokesman of Nigerian Air Force Edward Gabkwet confirmed the strikes on Monday.
“Our path to victory in the northeast and northwest remains on course and we won’t relent until all locations are free of terrorists and insurgents.
“Let’s also not forget that the resilience of our pilots and technicians is in line with the directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao that terrorists and insurgents must be denied their hiding places,” he said.
As the battle against ISWAP and Boko Haram in the North East continues, a new report says that ISWAP has killed 15,111 Nigerians in 1,480 attacks carried out between July 2009 and August 2022.
The report also indicated that activities of Boko Haram had led to the death of more than 60,000 people since 2009.
More than 3.2 million Nigerians were also displaced as a result of the attacks.
Agora Policy report, titled, ‘Understanding and tackling insecurity in Nigeria’ was released by Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
No comments:
Post a Comment