AU –Brokered Accord Vividly Showcases Africa’s Values: Amb. Redwan
November 8, 2022
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
ADDIS ABABA – The AU-brokered peace deal between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF on November 2, 2022 has clearly exhibited that the proper implementation of ‘African Solutions to African Problems, Ambassador Redwan Hussien said.
Briefing the international community in Addis Ababa about the peace deal, National Security Adviser to Prime Minister, Amb. Redwan further said the deal is the most significant aspect of the whole peace process, which is an indicator of ‘African solutions for African problems,’ principle.
African Union mediator Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian president and Uhuru Kenyatta, former Kenya President have been playing decisive role in bringing the parties together at difficult time, it was learnt.
“We are calling upon pan Africanism and respect for African values, because we are communal society. That’s how we manage conflicts and then governments are parts of the community.”
Ambassador Redwan said, “Leading the deal by African Union has proved that Africans have and adequate wisdom to deal with their problems as we are rich in both wisdom and resource, we are good at consulting one another too. So the fact that we don’t have immediate resource to utilize it doesn’t mean that we are void of ideas and wisdom. Now we have practically shown that ‘an African solution to African problems’ is being virtually functional.”
The Ethiopian Herald November 8/2022
