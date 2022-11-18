China Calls for Strengthening AI Ethical Governance at Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons
Nov 17, 2022 01:07 PM
Robots dance at the artificial intelligence (AI) experience zone of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) on November 6, 2022. It is the first time for the CIIE to feature an AI zone, which has a 300-square meter exhibition area and seven application scenarios. Photo: VCG
China attaches great importance to the prevention and control of AI-related risks, and is committed to the international governance of artificial intelligence (AI), Mao Ning, a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday at a press conference.
"China will work with the international community to properly address the risks and challenges posed by the application of AI, and promote formation of international AI governance plans with a broad consensus," Mao said.
China on Wednesday submitted a position paper on strengthening the ethical governance of AI to the 2022 Meeting of the High Contracting Parties to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons held in Geneva by the UN.
Li Song, China's ambassador for disarmament affairs, told the participants that China believes it is important to enhance the understanding of all countries on AI ethics and to ensure that AI is safe, reliable, controllable and capable of better empowering global development and enhancing the common well-being of all mankind, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
As one of the most disruptive technologies, AI brings potential huge development dividends to human society, while its uncertainty may cause challenges such as ethical concerns, Li said.
The document suggests that governments should give priority to ethics, and improve rules, norms and accountability mechanisms concerning AI, while clarifying responsibilities and boundaries of AI entities, respecting and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of all groups.
The paper calls on the international community to reach an agreement on the issue of AI ethics on the basis of wide participation, and work to formulate widely accepted international AI governance framework, standards and norms.
It says that governments should bear in mind worst-case scenarios and enhance risk awareness, identify potential ethical risks that AI technology may entail, set up an effective early warning mechanism.
Governments could require research and development (R&D) entities to strive for better data quality for AI R&D, and abide by data security regulations. Also, governments should attach importance to public education on AI ethics, the document reads.
Li noted that China is committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind in the domain of AI, adopting people-centered approach and the principle of exploring and using AI for good.
"China calls on all parties to uphold the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and advance international AI governance," Li said.
