Cuban President Congratulates Xi Jinping on His Re-election as CCP Leader
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated his counterpart Xi Jinping on his re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Author: Granma | internet@granma.cu
October 26, 2022 12:10:38
In a message sent to the top political leader of the Asian giant, Diaz-Canel ratified the conviction that under his leadership, the CCP and its people will continue to reap new achievements in the construction of socialism in the new era.
In addition, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba recalled the important consensuses reached in favor of bilateral relations and reiterated the invariable will to continue promoting the political orientation between the two Parties, governments and peoples, based on friendship.
"The theoretical and practical contributions made by you at the head of the CPC Central Committee give continuity to the work of several generations of its militants and are appreciated as milestones in the adaptation of Chinese socialism to the national particularities and the current times," the text referred.
It also said in the letter that as Xi Jinping himself expressed, China and Cuba are good friends, good partners and good brothers and therefore, "we are pleased to note the mutual political trust and maturity that characterize these close ties of friendship and cooperation".
He affirmed that this brotherhood will continue to be strengthened and perfected to contribute to the sustainable development of both nations, to the welfare of both peoples, to the irreversibility and vitality of socialism worldwide.
"Receive our fraternal embrace and our highest consideration and appreciation, which we extend to all Chinese communist militants," concluded the letter of the Cuban leader. (RHC)
