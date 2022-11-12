Diaspora Engagement in Advocating Peace
November 12, 2022
BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME
Following the peace deal between the Federal government and the TPLF several Ethiopian diaspora communities are expressing their happiness in various ways. As part and parcel of Ethiopia, most of them were seen actively engaged in peace advocacy activities and they were publicly denouncing the intervention of other countries that had been catalyzing the conflict for their own interest.
Various sources indicated that the Ethiopian Diaspora community that lives all over the world estimated about three million. Though the Diaspora communities live in various corners of the globe they are always active participants in nation affairs, according to Wondeson Girma Ethiopia Diaspora Agency public relation directorate director.
The role of the diaspora in public diplomacy as well in mobilizing resources and investment is on the right track. Diaspora Ethiopians have a great leverage to make positive and negative impacts on the political, social and economic development of the country.
Inputs from the diaspora community serve as an opportunity for the government to see internal as well as external issues from different angles. In addition, Ethiopia needs the diaspora to share its experience in areas of democratic values and practices they have acquired over the years. Additionally, in times of no viable and capable opposition parties or lack of strong voice of home grown civil society, the diaspora could play a constructive role.
According to him, the #NoMore movement, staging rallies against ill intentions of some nation`s interference in Ethiopia`s internal affairs as well putting danger on sovereignty and benefits of Ethiopia is a good indication of the powerful role of the diaspora in overcoming destructive agendas of the external forces.
The diaspora community in exposing the covert agendas and the misinformation through social media platforms is the other area where Ethiopian sentiment was reflected within the past year. This is another manifestation of how powerful the voice of the diaspora is to protect Ethiopia`s sovereignty and to sustain its unity. We hope their efforts will be continued.
“The effort of the diaspora in sustaining peace throughout the country is still strong. From the very beginning the crisis surfaced in the Northern part of Ethiopia the diaspora had been advocating peace and, in my view, that spirit is still alive. The Ethiopia Diaspora Agency learnt that all diaspora communities are supporting the peace accord and expressing their support through various ways. The recent demonstration in support of the peace accord conducted at various cities of the USA and European nations are the showing case.”
In an exclusive interview with the local media, Defend Ethiopia Taskforce and Diaspora Belgium Community Coordinator, Ephrem Zewdu, on his part said that the diaspora community across the world have been engaging in public diplomacy and informing world leaders about peace. “The Ethiopian Diaspora has played a significant role in the successful signing of the recent peace agreement between the federal government and the TPLF.”
According to him, the immediate task of the diaspora should now be supporting all the peace activities that further cement Ethiopian unity and stability. “We have to play a constructive role for this great deal which is in the interest of the entire Ethiopian people.”
Concerning humanitarian, help he said, the Ethiopian diaspora community is actively engaged to support Ethiopia`s effort. “The diaspora is ready to mobilize resources to support affected communities by the conflict in Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions. The diaspora need to disengage from the disinformation campaign against the peace deal. They rather need to support the full implementation of the peace agreement.”
The coordinator also said that the diaspora community is excited by the peace agreement reached between the two parties. “We are happy. We are celebrating the peace deal. Peace should get the chance to prevail in our country. It is in the interest of the Ethiopian people. Tigrayan brothers and sisters are part of Ethiopian people. So, we are eagerly waiting for the practical implementation of the peace agreement.’’
The coordinator pointed out that the Ethiopian diaspora community has been engaged in defending Ethiopia because the war was an all-out war that targeted to tarnish the image of the Ethiopian people and the Government of Ethiopia. In this regard, all the efforts made by the Ethiopian government to bring a lasting solution is an encouraging step. The Ethiopian people and government are always committed to peace.
In his message to TPLF leaders and the people of Tigray, Ephrem called on the TPLF to ensure peace through swift implementation of the deal, including disarmament, as it is in the interest of Tigrayan people and the entire Ethiopian people.
No country allows armed insurgency in its own territory. Therefore, the disarmament of TPLF in accordance with the signed peace agreement is the right solution, he underscored. The coordinator also called on the international community to support Ethiopia’s peace initiative and address the challenges by providing humanitarian assistance for the people affected by the conflict.
The Ethiopian Herald November 12/2022
