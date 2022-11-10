Diasporas in London Hold Rally to Support Peace Deal
November 9, 2022
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
ADDIS ABABA – Diasporas residing in London held a rally to support the peace deal between the government of Ethiopia and TPLF and called upon the Biden administration to revisit its policy on Ethiopia and Eritrea.
Rally coordinator Bekele Woyecha said: “We request the state department to consider its policy on east African, its policy on Ethiopia and Eritrea. Americans need to revisit their policies. They have to work with us positively. We need to work together. The Biden administration has to stop interfering in Ethiopian internal affairs.”
The demonstration was organized reciting the slogan ‘I will stand with Ethiopia’ in support of the peace agreement and held in front of the American Embassy in London, as learnt from Ethiopian News Agency.
The demonstrators conveyed messages such as ‘We support the peace agreement’, ‘we welcome America’s support of the peace agreement’, and ‘African solutions to African problems’. The rally was jointly organized by the European Task Force, Defend Ethiopia and the coordinating committee in the United Kingdom.
The Ethiopian Herald November 9/2022
