How Little the United States Respects the World by Maintaining the Blockade against Cuba!
For 30 years, the UN General Assembly votes in favor of the need to end the U.S. blockade against Cuba and this is reinforced, as a sign of little respect for the international community, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said on Twitter.
Author: Granma | internet@granma.cu
November 2, 2022 11:11:39
Photo: José Manuel Correa
The First Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, wrote on Twitter that it has been 30 years since Cuba presented before the UN the detailed report of the crime constituted by the U.S. blockade against the Island.
"The General Assembly condemns it almost unanimously. And the blockade is intensified. How little the United States respects the international community. How little it respects the rest of the world," the Head of State pointed out.
In recent days, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla presented a report of the main damages caused by this unilateral policy between 2021 and 2022 before the diplomatic corps and the press media accredited in Cuba.
The report Necessity of ending the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba covers the period between August 2021 and February 2022, and will be presented for the thirtieth time before the United Nations General Assembly on November 2 and 3.
He assured that, in the analyzed period, that policy originated losses in the order of 3,806.5 million dollars, a figure 49% higher than that reported in the previous period (January-July 2021). "This is a record amount in just seven months, and is a reflection of the intensified impact of the blockade," he said, while denouncing how this siege violates the most sensitive economic and social sectors of national life, and impacts Cubans, both inside and outside the country.
But, in spite of this unilateral and aggressive policy that seeks to undermine the Cuban social project, Cuba does not stop and renews itself all the time.
In order to measure the effects of the blockade against Cuba, it is essential to take into account the very serious human damage caused by this policy, aimed at denting the conscience of Cubans, frustrating their paradigm of development and inducing them to discontent.
Taking into account the behavior of the dollar against the value of gold in the international market, the blockade has caused losses of more than one trillion 391 111 million dollars.
"Cuba has the right to live without the blockade, it has the right to live in peace, everyone would be better off without the blockade, the United States would be a better country without blockading us, the world would be better off without the blockade against Cuba," the Cuban Foreign Minister stressed at the time.
Translated by ESTI
No comments:
Post a Comment