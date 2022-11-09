Medvedev Skewers Midterms, Ukraine’s ‘Green’ Leader: Global Support for US Course Dying
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Global support for the United States’ policy course is on the decline, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday commenting on the results of the US midterm elections.
“The initial results of the elections in the United States and yesterday’s hysterical ‘ultimatum’ by Ukraine’s green leader in a green unwashed T-shirt is proof that the familiar world of grandpa Biden is slipping away, global support for US policy is on the decline, and betting on a ‘stoned hetman’ was a huge mistake,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.
Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president (2008-2012) and who also is chairman of the nation’s ruling political party, United Russia, attached a cartoon to his Telegram channel post. The illustration depicts a blue pig flying over the planet, while being elevated by strings attached to numerous balloons emblazoned with the colors of the national flags of Western countries. The nations and continents on the globe’s map are highlighted in either red or blue.
“I have already written that some insolent countries and their piglets turned their backs on us. However, the whole world is not snorting with them in unison in the same choir,” Medvedev added.
Voting at the US midterms has come to an end. Americans cast their ballots for all 435 members of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate.
In addition, governors of 36 states and three US overseas territories were elected. Local experts do not exclude the possibility that the ruling Democratic Party may lose control of the House and Senate after the elections, giving way to the opposition, the Republicans.
Russia ready to give IAEA access to nuclear facilities in Sevastopol — diplomat
Russia is ready to give access to these facilities upon a corresponding request, Alexander Shevchenko, a member of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly, said
UNITED NATIONS, November 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to ensure access to nuclear facilities in Sevastopol as part of the implementation of the International Atopic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) guarantees, Alexander Shevchenko, a member of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly, said on Wednesday.
"Russia’s position on the issue of nuclear facilities in Crimea is laid in the corresponding IAEA document of June 10, 2015. We don’t think it necessary to add anything to it," he said at a UN General Assembly session dedicated to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) report for 2022. "Facilities located in Sevastopol are on the list of Russian units covered by the IAEA guarantees."
"Russia is ready to give access to these facilities upon a corresponding request. These facilities have nothing to do with the implementation of guarantees in Ukraine," he added.
The IAEA guarantees are a package of measures used by the agency to make sure that nuclear facilities are used properly and nuclear material is used in peaceful purposes.
Russia’s nuclear doctrine is purely defensive, says Russian diplomat
In response to today’s absolutely ungrounded accusation that Russia allegedly threats to use nuclear weapons during the special military operation in Ukraine, Alexander Shevchenko, a member of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly, said
UNITED NATIONS, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear doctrine is purely defensive and cannot be interpreted in a broad way, Alexander Shevchenko, a member of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly, said on Wednesday, commenting on allegations that Moscow resorts to threats of the use of nuclear weapons.
"In response to today’s absolutely ungrounded accusation that Russia allegedly threats to use nuclear weapons during the special military operation in Ukraine, we would like to stress once again that Russia’s doctrine in this sphere is purely defensive and does not allow any broad interpretation," he said at a UN General Assembly session dedicated to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) report for 2022.
"Russia is firmly committed to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed. On January 3, 2022, this principle was confirmed by the representatives of the five nuclear powers in a joint statement. Commitment to it was once again reiterated in Russia’s statement on the prevention of a nuclear war of November 2. We distributed a corresponding document as an official Security Council and General Assembly document," he added.
Four HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian troops at LPR’s Stakhanov
According to the mission, two rockets were fired at 01:34am Moscow time and two more - at 02:20am Moscow time
LUGANSK, November 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Stakhanov in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) from US HIMARS multiple rocket launchers two time on Thursday night, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.
According to the mission, two rockets were fired at 01:34am Moscow time and two more - at 02:20am Moscow time.
Two HIMARS rockets were fired at Stakhanov on Tuesday, and four rockets were fired on Sunday, killing a civilian and damaging nearly 20 residential houses, a school, an elecgtricity transmission line, a gas and a water pipeline.
15 shells of 155mm caliber fired at Donetsk by Ukrainian troops — DPR mission
According to the mission, Ukrainian troops fired 15 artillery shells of the 155mm caliber, which are used in NATO countries
DONETSK, November 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk from heavy artillery on Thursday night, mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.
According to the mission, Ukrainian troops fired 15 artillery shells of the 155mm caliber, which are used in NATO countries, in a time span from 02:35am to 03:05am.
Ukrainian troops continue to shell the DPR’s territory from heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers causing numerous civilian deaths. Thus, on Tuesday, two people, including a teenage girl, were killed and three more civilians were wounded as a result of shelling. Twenty-seven houses and four civil infrastructure facilities were damaged in Gorlovka and Donetsk.
