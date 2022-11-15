More Explosions Reported in Kiev
© Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images, archive
KIEV, November 15. /TASS/. More blasts rocked Kiev on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Klimenko Time media outlet reported.
Earlier in the day, the city authorities confirmed two explosions in the city.
Apart from that, Klimenko Time reported explosions in the Kirovograd Region.
Meanwhile, another Ukrainian media outlet, Strana, reported that blasts were heard in the city of Krivoy Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, in the Cherkassy Regions and in the Khmelnitsky Region.
Apart from that, the Kharkov metro has temporarily suspended service.
An air-raid warning was issued across all of Ukraine on Tuesday.
