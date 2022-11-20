DPRK: Only in Our Own Way!
Today, the Korean people are achieving great successes in socialist construction even in the face of vicious sanctions and blockade by the hostile forces.
This year alone, they built Songhwa Street with 10 000 flats and the Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District in the capital city of Pyongyang and the large-scale Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in South Hamgyong Province. Another 10 000 flats are now taking their shapes in the Hwasong area in the capital city. Achievements which can guarantee the sustainable development of the economy were made; the regional-industry factories in Kimhwa County, Kangwon Province, have been renovated as models for development of the regional industries, and the large-scale sodium carbonate production line at the Namhung Youth Chemical Complex and the first-stage renovation project at the Kumsong Tractor Factory were brought to successful completion.
All these successes are inconceivable apart from the wise leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, who is guiding socialist construction so that all the problems arising in it are solved by the efforts and technology of the country and in its own way as demanded by the Korean revolution and in keeping with the specific situation of the country.
He clearly indicated the path of building Korean-style socialism, and enlisted all the people in the struggle to achieve a fresh victory in socialist construction.
On October 17 this year he visited the Central Cadres Training School of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and gave a significant commemorative lecture, in which he clarified a new orientation of Party building which can guarantee its eternal prosperity and the ways and methods for developing all realms of socialist construction, including building up the government, the economy, culture and national defences.
During his on-site guidance, he stresses that the country should promote its prosperity and development by creating everything by its own efforts, technology and resources.
While looking round the exhibition of machinery and other equipment in May Juche 105 (2016), he said with great satisfaction that they looked very nice and that he was specially pleased with the fact that the various machinery was made in Korean style, not by imitating foreign models.
When the construction of a terminal of Pyongyang International Airport was under way, he went over the formation plans, and pointed out that its style was modelled after foreign style, leading the effort to build it in Korean style in conformity with the aspirations and demands of the Korean people.
Under his energetic leadership, the Korean people are registering successes in adjusting and reinforcing all the sectors of the economy, including the electric- power, machine-building and building-materials industries, while developing the metallurgical and chemical industries based on the resources abundant in the country and on its own technology.
In his policy speech delivered at the Seventh Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK held in September this year, Kim Jong Un stressed the importance of living our own way with our own efforts.
Keeping in mind that living their own way is the only road for bringing happiness and prosperity of all the generations to come and the path of victory, the Korean people are dynamically propelling their advance for the comprehensive development and prosperity of socialist construction.
