Pretoria Peace Deal: Strong Manifestation of Africa’s Wisdom
November 17, 2022
BY ADDISALEM MULAT
The African Union (AU) has been going to the ends of the earth to bring the federal government and Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) to the negotiating table in the face of repeated attempts by some foreign entities to downplay its role.
The continental bloc’s effort, however, paid off lately with the Ethiopian government and TPLF signing a landmark agreement in Pretoria, South Africa, and Kenya respectively.
AU has helped the parties to reach a millstone deal without the interference of external entities showing African wisdom and solution to the continent’s pressing problem.
Nobody had expected the peace deal would bear fruits and turn out to be the talk of the wider international community in the shortest possible time. Some of them had been expressing a lack of confidence in the AU-led peace talks. However, in the fullness of time on the heels of the firm commitment and determination of the bloc, the peace deal ended up accomplishing the sought-after goal.
Albeit some entities spared no effort to thwart the peace process by downplaying the role of the AU, all their efforts went for a burton through the concerted efforts of peace-loving Ethiopians.
Right from the beginning, the government of Ethiopia has been over and over again expressing its readiness for peace talks under the auspices of the African Union. As the federal government knows the fact that peace can be achieved only through the mediation of the AU, it has been sticking to the AU-led peace deal despite some entities had been coming up with a wide spectrum of preconditions and lame reasons with the purpose of giving a lower profile to the peace process.
From setting up a high-level committee to taking other constructive measures, the federal government has played a paramount role in burying the hatchet and allowing the past unpleasant things to be forgotten. Aside from announcing a humanitarian truce and giving the green light to unrestricted access to humanitarian relief, the incumbent has gone to the ends of the earth to make the peace process a success.
In spite of the fact that some entities know the unvarnished truth concerning the government’s effort to make peace happen, they have been engaged in besmirching the positive moves of the government under the veil of a diverse range of poor reasons. After passing through many challenges, the intended target has been achieved as the government always gives prominence to the catchall phrase African solution to African problems.
In the same way, the incumbent is dedicated to implementing all possible procedures to get to the bottom of any problem in a way that makes certain sustainable peace through AU. While on the subject, as all resolutions on the topic of African nations have been made by a few reckless world powers, Africans in a number of instances have been confronting quite a lot of catastrophes that give a bad name to the continent of Africa.
As things stand at present, AU is turning out to be stronger and stronger in defending African sovereignty more than ever before. The Africa Union (AU) has become stronger in defending African sovereignty by promoting African solutions to African problems, the independent American journalist Ann Garrison said.
It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF have signed a peace agreement last week after the peace talks conducted under the auspices of the African Union.
A contributing editor at Black Agenda and host of the listener-funded Grayzone Pacifica Radio; Ann Garrison told ENA that the Africa Union has become stronger and stronger in defending African sovereignty.
Appreciating the efforts of the AU to bring a peaceful solution to the conflict in northern Ethiopia, the American journalist described the peace agreement reached between the government and TPLF as a great achievement for an African solution to African problems.
“I think the AU has been admirable from the very beginning in defending African solutions to African problems. They never wavered. The current African members in the UN Security Council were also faithful in defending Ethiopian sovereignty throughout the past two years.”
Also “the African Union several times spoke to the Security Council in defense of African solutions to African problems and Ethiopia’s sovereignty. I have seen the African Union becoming stronger and stronger in defending African sovereignty over some years.”
The journalist stressed the need for the African Union to be self-sufficient in terms of finance in its efforts to address African problems without any external influences.
“I know there is some discussion about finding a way to get the African Union away from its western financial support as it gets a significant amount of financial support from the West and therefore influences. But there is a discussion about getting away from that and it is a great idea.”
Garrison also noted that the peace agreement will help Ethiopia to overcome foreign pressures, citing the bills of sanctions against Ethiopia by US officials. Since the peace agreement has been negotiated, “it is unlikely that these bills will pass.”
According to the American journalist, Ethiopia has done a great job in this whole process of defending its sovereignty noting that the peace agreement is a great exercise for the nation’s sovereignty.
“I am glad that Ethiopia is taking the issues of accountability and justice into its own hands. This is Ethiopians agreement that is also being implemented by Ethiopians themselves.”
The peace agreement will pave the ways for Ethiopia to properly utilize its resources for economic development, she noted, adding that wars consume a great deal of national wealth.
“I am really sad about how much Ethiopia has lost in this war. Wars are very expensive. I remember a hearing by the chair of the National Dialogue Commission speaking on one of your broadcast outlets. He said we are losing everything to this war. Our resources and our young people, that the war is over is great. But there has been a terrific loss.”
Garrison pointed out that the government needs to solicit international resources for the construction and rehabilitation of war-torn areas as part of the peace deal taking into account the sovereignty and national integrity of the country.
The government is working to ensure that the AU-led peace accord would be implemented per agreed terms, the Government Communication Services said.
In a statement, the GCS indicated the fact that Ethiopia is exerting efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to most of the Tigray region which is under ENDF command.
It further stated as basic services are slowly being restored in some areas. In other areas, a conductive environment is being created to repair damages to basic service infrastructure caused by rebel fighters. Side by side to these efforts, the commanders of the ENDF and the TPLF have discussed detailed plans for the disarmament of TPLF fighters, according to the statement.
Discussions have culminated with an agreement on the plans for disarmament and entry of the ENDF into Mekelle according, to outlined in the peace agreement. The Government urges that all parties involved in the implementation of the plan fulfill their obligations under the agreement.
It is to be recalled that the head of the Ethiopian delegation for the peace talks and The PM’s National Security Advisor Redwan Hussein tweeted: “70 % of Tigray is under ENDF. Aid is flowing like no other time.” He added that even in the areas not held by ENDF, 35 trucks of food and 3 trucks of medicine arrived shire, and flights are allowed. Redwan also indicated that services are being reconnected.
Briefing the international community in Addis Ababa about the peace deal lately , National Security Adviser to Prime Minister, Amb. Redwan said the deal is the most significant aspect of the whole peace process, which is an indicator of ‘African solutions for African problems,’ principle.
“We are calling upon pan Africanism and respect for African values, because we are communal society. That’s how we manage conflicts and then governments are parts of the community.”
Ambassador Redwan said, “Leading the deal by African Union has proved that Africans have and adequate wisdom to deal with their problems as we are rich in both wisdom and resource, we are good at consulting one another too. So the fact that we don’t have immediate resource to utilize it doesn’t mean that we are void of ideas and wisdom. Now we have practically shown that ‘an African solution to African problems’ is being virtually functional.”
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER 2022
