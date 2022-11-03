Russia Ready to Provide Grain to the Poorest Countries Free of Charge — Putin
The Russian leader also informed his Indonesian counterpart about the situation evolved in consequence of the marine humanitarian corridor use by the Kiev regime for the sabotage action against the infrastructure and ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol
MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the country’s readiness to provide a significant grain volume to the poorest countries free of charge in a telephone conversation with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the Kremlin’s press service said on Wednesday.
"In the context of supporting the global food security, Vladimir Putin stated the fundamental Russian approaches towards implementation of Istanbul package agreements pertaining to Ukrainian grain export from Black Sea ports and unblocking of Russian agricultural produce and fertilizers exports to global markets," the Kremlin said. Russian President also noted readiness of the country to provide significant grain volumes to the poorest countries free of charge as the humanitarian aid, the Kremlin’s press service added. "Joko Widodo supported such an approach," the Kremlin noted.
The Russian President also informed his Indonesian counterpart about the situation evolved in consequence of the marine humanitarian corridor use by the Kiev regime for the sabotage action against the infrastructure and ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol and that the Russian side resumes implementation of the grain deal after the receipt of required guarantees from Ukraine regarding the non-use of the humanitarian route for military purposes.
Russia may quit grain deal, if Ukraine violates guarantees — Putin
The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that initially the purpose of the grain deal was to help the poorest countries
MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Moscow reserves the right to withdraw from the grain agreements, if Kiev breaks its promise not to use the humanitarian corridor for military purposes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday.
He said that Kiev had given Moscow guarantees that it would not use the grain corridor for military purposes.
"I have given instructions to the Defense Ministry to resume our full participation in this endeavor. At the same time, Russia reserves the right to withdraw from these agreements, if these guarantees are violated by Ukraine," Putin stressed.
The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that initially the purpose of the grain deal was to help the poorest countries. For this a mechanism was created for the export of grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. "Everyone knows that, unfortunately, Ukraine used this humanitarian corridor for an attempt to attack Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. For this reason, we decided to suspend our participation in these grain convoys," Putin said.
He explained that Moscow demanded from Kiev "pledges and guarantees that nothing like this will happen in the future and that the humanitarian corridors will not be used for military purposes."
Turkey acted as a mediator in settling this situation.
"The Defense Ministry has received information from the Turkish side that Ukraine has given such promises - these humanitarian corridors will not be used for military purposes," Putin said about Russia’s decision to re-enter the grain deal.
