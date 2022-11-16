Security Council Extends Mandate of Peacekeepers in Abyei
November 14, 2022 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Security Council has renewed for 12 months the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA) to continue implementing its mandate and tasks in accordance with the respective resolutions.
The Council, unanimously adopting resolution 2660 (2022), also decided to extend UNISFA’s mandate modification set forth in resolution 2024 (2011), which also provides for the mission’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism.
The Council further decided to maintain the authorised troop and police ceilings and expressed its intention to remain seized of the recommendations.
It urged the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support to the mission in the implementation of its mandate and deployment of its personnel.
It also reiterated that the Abyei Area shall be demilitarized from any forces, including the armed elements of the local communities, other than UNISFA and the Abyei Police Service when it is gradually established, while urging the governments of the two countries and the local communities to take all the necessary steps.
The UNISFA was established in 2011 by the Security Council to monitor Abyei border.
(ST)
