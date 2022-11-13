UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to Visit Sudan
November 12, 2022
(KHARTOUM) – The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk will conduct his first official visit to Sudan from November 13-16.
Türk will, during his visit, meet the President of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman as well as other high-level officials.
“He will also meet representatives of the National Human Rights Commission and civil society organisations, including women and youth groups, and representatives of UN and regional bodies,” reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.
The top UN official, will also travel to El Fashir in northern Darfur and will meet regional officials, representatives of internally displaced people and civil society groups.
This will Türk’s first official visit to Sudan since he become the UN Human Rights chief.
