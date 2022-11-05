Various Countries Extend Support to AU-brokered Peace Accord
November 4, 2022
BY MESERET BEHAILU
ADDIS ABABA – Various countries and organizations have extended support to AU-brokered peace deal between the Ethiopian government and Terrorist TPLF and vowed to help assist the effort geared towards its practical implementation. According to local media report, Kenya’s President, William Samoei Ruto said that the Kenyan government greatly appreciates the two parties reaching an agreement. He added that: “The commitment shown by the two sides is in line with our common desire to achieve peace and security in the area. As Kenya is a member of the United Nation and IGAD, it is commendable that our Ethiopian brothers and sisters have taken steps to end the conflict, open humanitarian corridors and restore services.”
He also thanked the South African government and its people for hosting the peace talks. Likewise, he has passed gratitude to IGAD, the U.S., and the United Nation for their observatory mission to bring the peace in South Africa. He said, “I wish for the greater people of Ethiopia to have an era of synergy and solidarity.”
The U.S. Foreign Minister Ambassador Antony John Blinken has expressed his appreciation for the successful completion of the peace talks between the Federal government and the T-TPLF held in Pretoria, South Africa through the African Union. He also expressed his gratitude for South Africa for facilitating the negotiation in collaboration with the AU.
The ambassador further stated that the U.S. will continue supporting the effort alongside African union in silencing the gun and providing humanitarian assistance.
Similarly, the Turkey government has expressed his happiness and appreciated the two parties’ willingness to bring about peace.
According to the statement from the Turkey Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “Turkey hopes that the agreement will be permanent and the government of Turkey is willing to support the effort of building lasting peace in Ethiopia.”
Meanwhile, the AU Commissioner, Moussa Faki Mahamat on his part said that it will continue to strengthen support for the establishment of lasting peace in Ethiopia. The commissioner has expressed his appreciation to the parties who signed the cease-fire agreement during the peace talks held through the African Union.
It is to be recalled that the peace agreement was signed between the Ethiopian government and the T-TPLF for respecting the constitution and keeping country’s national interest on 2 Nov. 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2022
