With Firm Faith in Socialism
In the 1990s an abnormal situation took place in some countries where socialism collapsed and capitalism revived. The imperialists took advantage of the opportunity to fuss about the “end” of socialism and the “victory” of capitalism over socialism. The renegades of socialism tried to justify their despicable betrayal, claiming that the ideal of socialism itself is invalid and that it was a mistake to make the socialist revolution.
At this juncture, Chairman Kim Jong Il made public an immortal classic work Socialism Is a Science on November 1, Juche 83 (1994), to prove the absolute truthfulness and invincibility of socialism as a science.
In his work he clarified that man-centred socialism, socialism centred on the popular masses, is absolutely scientific, and the most advantageous and powerful socialism and that although socialism is temporarily experiencing a heart-rending setback because of opportunism, it is sure to emerge victorious for its scientific accuracy and truth, thus instilling firm faith in socialism into the hearts of the Korean people.
Cherishing the unshakable faith in the Juche-oriented socialism which President Kim Il Sung pioneered and advanced, he defended the Korean-style socialism from the vicious moves of the imperialists and reactionaries to isolate and stifle the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and victoriously advanced the socialist cause.
The Korean people still remember the painstaking efforts he made to ceaselessly inspect the units of the Korean People’s Army, displaying iron will and superhuman energy to safeguard and add brilliance to the socialist country in the 1990s when the fate of the country and the nation and the future of socialism were hanging in the balance.
He was on an endless journey of on-site guidance, singing himself the words of a song that I will take this road full of hope even if nobody understands my mind. For him, it was the road to defend the country and the long journey of history he made with faith in socialism.
His devoted efforts bore good results. In the hot wind of going beyond the cutting edge of science and technology, the flames of the industrial revolution in the new century flared up, an artificial earth satellite was launched into outer space, such monumental structures as Thaechon, Nyongwon and Wonsan Youth power stations and Youth Hero Motorway mushroomed, the large-scale land realignment and gravity-fed waterway projects were completed and modern light-industry and livestock bases and bases for cultural and leisure activities were built in different parts of the country.
All these eye-opening achievements were the shining victory won by the heroic struggle of the Korean people who, in support of his leadership, have risen up as one with faith in sure victory of socialism, surmounting manifold hardships and difficulties.
Along with the advance of history, the DPRK has been consolidated more firmly as an impregnable fortress of socialism, the single-hearted unity of the leader, the Party and the masses of the people and the might of great army-people unity have been demonstrated to the full, and the overall strength of the country increased markedly.
Still today, the Korean people are building socialism in the face of harsh challenges and manifold difficulties. However, cherishing the unshakable faith in victory of the cause of socialism, they are vigorously stepping up the advance of history for achieving the comprehensive prosperity and development of Korean-style socialism, resolutely frustrating all challenges under the leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.
Yang Ryon Hui
2022-11-01
