Assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei ‘Open War against Muslims’: Pezeshkian
Sunday, 01 March 2026 12:48 PM
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in this file photo.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is a declaration of an “open war” against Muslims, particularly Shias, across the world.
In a message on Sunday, Pezeshkian expressed his deep condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, the great commander of the Islamic Ummah, at the hands of “the most wicked of oppressors”.
“This occurrence is the biggest test for today’s Muslim world,” he said.
“The assassination of the highest political figure of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a prominent religious authority of the Shia world by the vicious American-Zionist axis is considered a declaration of an open war against Muslims, especially Shias, across the globe,” he added.
The president emphasized that Iran steadfastly followed the path of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, under the wise guidance and leadership of the martyred Grand Ayatollah Khamenei for 37 years, and has become a “center” for fighting arrogance and seeking independence.
He said Ayatollah Khamenei was a “great and divine” leader who bestowed integrity and honor upon the Iranian nation and was a thorn in the side of the enemies of Islam and Iran.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran regards seeking retribution and taking revenge from the perpetrators and instigators of this historic crime as its legitimate duty and right and will make use of its utmost power to fulfill this big responsibility,” Pezeshkian said.
He wished for increasing synergy and coherence among Iranian officials and people to materialize the high ideals of the Islamic Revolution and promote justice and freedom in the country.
Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred in a terrorist attack by the Israeli regime and the United States on Saturday. The government cabinet on Sunday declared 40 days of public mourning and seven days of holidays following the Leader’s martyrdom.
