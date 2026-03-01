IRGC Launches Largest Barrage of Missile Strikes at Israeli Occupied Territories
Sunday, 01 March 2026 1:35 PM
Israeli police officers and paramedics at the scene of an Iranian missile impact in Beit Shemesh on March 1, 2026. (Social media)
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the largest wave of retaliatory attacks against the Israeli-occupied territories on the second day of the joint US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.
In a brief statement on Sunday, the IRGC said it has launched the seventh and eighth waves of Operation True Promise 4 as it vowed to take revenge for the blood of the martyrs, including IRGC chief commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour.
“With the grace of God, we will avenge the blood of the martyrs and defend the security, national interests and territorial integrity of the country,” the statement read.
The Israeli army radio reported that at least 38 missiles were fired from Iran toward the occupied territories. It described the operation as the largest wave of attacks by Iran.
The United States and the Israeli regime launched a surprise act of aggression against Iran early on Saturday as Tehran and Washington were engaged in indirect nuclear talks.
The residence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was struck in the first salvo of the aggression, leading to his martyrdom and that of several members of his household.
The Iranian armed forces began pounding strategic sites deep in the occupied territories and Israeli and American interests across the region with ballistic missiles and drones as part of Operation True Promise 4.
Iran’s Army Commander Brigadier General Amir Hatami vowed on Sunday that the counterstrikes will continue until “the enemy receives a decisive response and is put in its place.”
