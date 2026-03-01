IRGC Strikes USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier with Volley of Ballistic Missiles
Sunday, 01 March 2026 3:05 PM
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. (File photo)
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles.
In its seventh statement on Operation True Promise 4, which was launched immediately after the latest Israeli-American aggression against the Islamic Republic on Saturday, the IRGC’s public relations office announced on Sunday that the attack was carried out as part of ongoing operations against American and Israeli enemy targets.
According to the statement, the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was targeted by four ballistic missiles successfully.
The IRGC added that the Iranian armed forces have entered a new phase of operations and warned that both land and sea would become a “graveyard for the aggressors.”
Further information about the operation will be released later, the statement said.
The aircraft carrier, which has been deployed as part of a massive US military buildup in the region, was targeted on the second day of a joint US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.
The Iranian armed forces began to swiftly retaliate against the aggression by launching barrages of missiles and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases across the region.
Iran had previously warned the Persian Gulf countries not to allow their soil to be used in any act of aggression against the country.
According to Iran's Red Crescent Society, more than 200 people have been killed in the enemy strikes so far, including more than 100 children, who were killed in an attack on an elementary school in the southern province of Hormozgan.
