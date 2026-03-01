Iranian Armed Forces to Pulverize US Bases Across the Region: Pezeshkian
Sunday, 01 March 2026 2:53 PM
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. (File photo)
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that the country will not hesitate to destroy the military bases of the enemies in the region following a US-Israeli attack that assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
In a televised message released on Sunday, Pezeshkian said that the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei will not dent the resolve of the Iranian military to respond to US and Israeli aggression.
“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are also prepared with strength to take action to pulverize the enemies' bases, and will continue to be so. They will disappoint the enemies, as they always have,” he said.
The president said that the US and Israel will gain nothing but “shame” from assassinating Ayatollah Khamenei.
He said that a three-member council tasked with facilitating the transition to Iran’s next leader had begun convening, adding that the body would follow the path of the martyred Leader “with strength.”
“Based on Article 111 of the Constitution, the Provisional Leadership Council has commenced its work today and, by the grace of God, will powerfully continue the path of the late Imam (Khomeini) and the dear martyred Leader, as well as the path of all truth-seekers in the world,” Pezeshkian said.
The message came a day after the US and Israel started a new round of aerial aggression on Iran, some eight months after they launched unprovoked attacks on the country. Both attacks came while Tehran was engaged in diplomatic talks with Washington over its nuclear program.
Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the Saturday strikes by launching barrages of missiles and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases across the region.
No comments:
Post a Comment