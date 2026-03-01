Iranians Rally Countrywide to Mourn Leader’s Martyrdom in US-Israeli Aggression
Sunday, 01 March 2026 11:52 AM
Iranians gather at Tehran’s Enqelab Square on March 1, 2026, to mourn the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in terrorist US-Israeli aerial assaults. (Photo by Tasnim news agency)
Iranians across the country took to the streets on Sunday to mourn the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in terrorist American-Israeli aerial assaults.
In the capital Tehran, tens of thousands gathered at Tehran’s iconic Enqelab Square, carrying pictures and placards of the Leader as well as the national flag.
The mourners chanted slogans, such as “Down with the US” and “Down with Israel.”
They reiterated their support for the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, underlining the need for maintaining national unity and treading on the path of Ayatollah Khamenei.
Earlier in the day, the Iranian government declared 40 days of mourning and 7 days of public holidays over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei.
The government expressed condolences to the Iranian nation over the tragedy, saying the crime will not go unanswered and will "mark a new chapter in the Islamic and Shia history.”
On Saturday morning, the United States and the Israeli regime launched a coordinated act of aggression against Iran, targeting dozens of cities in blatant violation of international law.
At least 201 people were killed and 747 other injured in the illegal airstrikes, according to an announcement by the Iranian Red Crescent Society on Saturday evening.
More acts of aggression were committed on Sunday in Tehran and many other provinces.
In response, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has so far launched multiple large-scale waves of retaliatory strikes against military targets across the occupied territories, including Tel Aviv, Haifa and other cities, forcing settlers to slip underground.
They have also targeted American occupation bases in the Persian Gulf region, including Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, the UAE and other countries.
Iran had previously warned these countries not to allow the American aggressor use their territory for any act of aggression against the Iranian nation.
Leader of the Islamic Revolution and many senior Iranian military commanders, including the chief of the defense staff and the IRGC commander, were martyred in Saturday's aggression.
Ali Laijani, Iran's top security official, has vowed that the country will make the Israeli regime and the United States regret their deadly acts of aggression on Saturday.
“We will make the Zionist criminals and the vile Americans regret their actions,” Larijani wrote in the social media post.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also strongly denounced the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, vowing that the country's armed forces will deliver such painful retaliatory blows that the enemies will beg for mercy.
“We will take revenge on the Americans and Israelis. You have crossed our red line. We will strike you with such terrible blows that you will beg for mercy,” Qalibaf said in a televised speech on Sunday.
