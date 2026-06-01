Egypt Condemns Somaliland Office in al-Quds, Backs Somalia Unity
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Jun 2026 19:19
Egypt reiterated its political backing for Mogadishu during talks in Seoul, stressing cooperation on security, development, and African Union stabilization efforts in Somalia.
Egypt has reaffirmed its full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, rejecting any unilateral measures that would undermine Somali state unity or infringe upon its sovereignty.
During his meeting with Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi on the sidelines of the Korea–Africa Ministerial Meeting in Seoul, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasized Cairo’s condemnation of Somaliland’s decision to open a representative office in occupied al-Quds, describing it as a “blatant violation” of international law and relevant UN resolutions, and a “direct affront to the legal and historical status of al-Quds."
The Egyptian minister reiterated Egypt’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Somalia across economic, developmental, and security fields, highlighting the depth of historical relations between the two countries.
Egypt seeks stronger strategic partnership with Somalia
Abdelatty also stressed the importance of ensuring sufficient and sustainable funding for the African Union mission for support and stabilization in Somalia, enabling it to fulfill its mandate in supporting security, stability, and counterterrorism efforts.
For his part, the Somali foreign minister reviewed domestic developments in his country and the government’s efforts to enhance security and build state institutions, expressing appreciation for Egypt’s continued support for Somalia at the political, security, and development levels.
In a related context, the Egyptian foreign minister held separate meetings with his counterparts from Cameroon and The Gambia, where they discussed ways to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation, as well as coordination on African and regional issues, particularly developments in the Sahel region and efforts to support security, stability, and development across the continent.
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