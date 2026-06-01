WHO Reports Ebola Patients Recovery in DR Congo, Infection Cases Rise
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Jun 2026 08:48
WHO says Ebola patients have recovered in Congo as cases spread in Uganda and eastern regions, with 134 confirmed infections and ongoing response efforts.
Five patients have recovered from a rare type of Ebola virus in an ongoing outbreak in eastern Congo, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced during a visit to Bunia, the capital of Ituri province.
"Four people will be discharged today, and there was one that was discharged the day before yesterday," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the opening of a new Ebola treatment center in Bunia.
The WHO said on Friday that a patient had recovered from the Bundibugyo virus, the current strain of Ebola involved in the outbreak, which has no approved treatment or vaccine.
It marked the first documented recovery of a confirmed Bundibugyo case in the current outbreak. The health agency reported 134 confirmed cases across Congo and neighboring Uganda, including 18 confirmed deaths as of May 29.
Recoveries bring cautious optimism
Recovered patients described their experience as both traumatic and hopeful. Baraka Bulambulu, one of those discharged, said community fear led to isolation while they were receiving treatment. He said uncertainty about the illness was overwhelming, as patients initially feared they might die before receiving a diagnosis.
"Being able to come out of this alive is an immense source of happiness", Bulambulu said, adding that "Many people who were in the same situation died."
A nurse, Ezo Étienne, described severe symptoms including dizziness, vomiting, intense itching, diarrhea, and extreme weakness. He said he was tested seven times before Ebola was confirmed.
Treatment focused on symptom management, including fluids, anti-vomiting medication, and pain relief. He urged people not to dismiss early symptoms such as vomiting and headaches, warning that misinformation often delays hospital treatment.
Response challenges and insecurity
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said the virus is spreading faster than the response despite improved coordination and new resources. The group called for expanded testing, faster deployment of health workers, and improved access to medical supplies.
Health workers have also faced resistance from communities over burial protocols that conflict with local traditions, leading to at least three attacks on treatment centers.
The WHO stressed the importance of community engagement during outbreak response efforts. "If you come to health facilities when you have symptoms, you can get the support and recover," Tedros said. "The key is to come forward as early as possible".
"We can stop this Ebola, and anyone who has it can also recover. But the rule is this thing is everybody’s business."
However, armed violence in eastern Congo continues to disrupt health operations, including attacks by a group linked to the Islamic State organization. The Congolese army and civil society groups reported that ADF fighters killed seven people in Beni, North Kivu province. The outbreak has also spread across North Kivu and South Kivu, where the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group controls key cities including Goma and Bukavu.
Despite challenges, officials at the new treatment center expressed cautious optimism that the outbreak can be contained.
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