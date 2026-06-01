MSF Warns Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo is Deeply Alarming
By Al Mayadeen English
30 May 2026 23:39
Médecins Sans Frontières warned that the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo’s Ituri Province is spreading rapidly and outpacing response efforts, as WHO monitors a growing public health emergency with hundreds of suspected cases.
The situation surrounding the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been described as “deeply alarming” by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), as health authorities and humanitarian teams struggle to contain a rapidly spreading outbreak in the country’s northeast.
Alan Gonzalez, deputy director of operations at MSF, said in a statement that the situation in Ituri Province has deteriorated significantly just two weeks after the outbreak was officially declared, warning that both communities and frontline health workers are facing mounting pressure.
He said the speed of transmission has placed response teams under severe strain, with infections emerging faster than they can be effectively tracked and contained.
Rising cases and strained health response
According to MSF, suspected Ebola cases are being identified on a daily basis, but limited testing capacity is slowing down diagnosis and delaying urgent response measures.
The organization warned that without a rapid expansion of testing and containment capabilities, health authorities risk losing control of the outbreak’s trajectory.
Gonzalez stressed that immediate scaling-up of diagnostic infrastructure is essential to prevent further spread, describing the current situation as one where response systems are struggling to keep pace with transmission.
WHO monitoring emergency situation
The warning comes as World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Ituri Province to assess the situation on the ground.
The WHO has already classified the Ebola outbreak in both the DRC and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, highlighting the cross-border risks posed by the spread of the virus.
According to UN health data, more than 900 suspected cases have been reported in the DRC so far, including at least 223 suspected deaths.
Recurring outbreaks in Central Africa
The latest outbreak comes months after the previous Ebola epidemic in the DRC was declared over in October 2025, underscoring the continued vulnerability of health systems in parts of Central Africa.
Ebola outbreaks have repeatedly affected the region over the past decades, often exacerbated by limited infrastructure, delayed detection, and challenges in reaching remote communities.
Humanitarian agencies continue to warn that without sustained international support, rapid response capacity in outbreak-prone regions remains insufficient to prevent recurring health emergencies.
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