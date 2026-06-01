Iran Warns Northern Israeli Settlers to Flee if Beirut Suburbs Come Under Attack
Monday, 01 June 2026 4:39 PM
The logo of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has issued an evacuation notice for settlers in northern occupied territories, should Israel carry out threats to bomb southern Beirut under the pretext of targeting the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.
In a statement issued on Monday, the headquarters said Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has threatened to bomb the Dahiyeh district and the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in continuation of his sinister acts in the region.
“Given the [Israeli] regime's repeated violations of the ceasefire, if this threat is implemented, we warn residents of the northern parts and military settlements in the occupied territories to leave the area if they do not want to be harmed,” the statement said.
Netanyahu ordered military strikes on Monday on Dahiyeh and Beirut, saying they were a response to what he claimed to be Hezbollah's "repeated violations" of an ongoing truce.
The prime minister of the Israeli regime said he and the minister for military affairs, Israel Katz, had instructed the army to strike "targets" in the area.
Foreign Minister Araghchi says the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States applies across “all fronts, including Lebanon.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Monday that the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States covers “all fronts, including Lebanon,” warning that any violation on one front will constitute a breach of the broader ceasefire arrangement.
“For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Araghchi said in a post on his X account.
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