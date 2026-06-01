Iran Draws Red Line: No Final Deal with US Until Israel Ends Onslaught Against Lebanon
Monday, 01 June 2026 9:56 AM
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman has stated that a ceasefire in Lebanon is inseparable from any final agreement to end the war, as the Israeli regime escalates assaults on Lebanon in violation of an earlier truce.
Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei responded to a question about Lebanon's developments and the ongoing Israeli atrocities in the country.
"Our region is facing continuous warmongering by the Zionist regime. This is not just about today or yesterday. Over the past 80 years, the Zionist regime, with US support, has waged a permanent and endless war against the countries of the region," he said.
He noted that the developments of recent months constitute a "clear and flagrant violation" of the April 8 ceasefire.
The United States and Israel launched their illegal, unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28.
Iran’s armed forces responded with at least 100 waves of decisive retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, launching hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, against American military bases across West Asia and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.
Iran also effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz to vessels affiliated with adversaries and those cooperating with them.
A fragile Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, but a US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect.
Tehran says it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the blockade is lifted and the war permanently ends.
An Iranian lawmaker says the country’s nuclear issue was not and will not be subject to negotiations with the US as the current talks are centered on ending the war.
"We have emphasized and continue to emphasize that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an integral part of any ceasefire and any final agreement to end the war," Baghaei added.
The spokesman further stated that it is not only Israel that is “violating the ceasefire; the United States, on such a wide scale, is also committing violations of the ceasefire in our region."
He also pointed to the continuation of "maritime banditry and aggression against Iranian commercial shipping," saying, "Add to this violation of the ceasefire the continuation of maritime banditry and aggression against Iranian commercial shipping, which itself is both a violation of the ceasefire and an act of aggression against Iran."
Iranian officials have warned that any new aggression will be met with a far more devastating response than before.
A senior Iranian diplomat says the new regulations devised by Iran govern maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
No effort will be spared to help Lebanon, Lebanese resistance
Baghaei reiterated that the Islamic Republic will withhold no effort in assisting Lebanon and the Lebanese resistance against the unlawful aggression of the Zionist regime.
"As the Islamic Republic of Iran, we once again emphasize that we consider ourselves committed to taking any action we can to help Lebanon and to help the resistance in Lebanon against the aggression and unlawful violations of the Zionist regime," he stated.
New or contradictory US demands prolonging negotiations
Responding to a question about the main obstacles to the negotiations with the US, Baghaei said, "In a situation where the other side constantly changes its views, raises new or contradictory demands, and sends different and inconsistent media messages, it is natural that this situation prolongs the negotiation process."
No nuclear talks held with US
When asked about US President Donald Trump's recent claim that Iran's buried enriched uranium must be removed and destroyed, and whether Iran needs foreign technology to access the Fordow site, Baghaei responded, "Whenever we need to take action on nuclear issues, we know very well how to proceed."
"Regarding the details of nuclear-related discussions, no negotiations have taken place at this stage. I repeat once again that at this stage, our focus is on ending the war," he added.
Release of blocked funds is Iran's definitive demand
Addressing a question about the release of Iran's blocked assets and reports that the US is willing to deliver $6 billion of Iran's frozen assets in Qatar in the form of food and medical equipment rather than cash, Baghaei stated that what Iran received during the JCPOA process were the blocked funds belonging to the Iranian people.
"At present, we are not seeking concessions; we are seeking to receive the rights of the Iranian nation that have been unjustly violated. One of these violated rights is Iran's blocked or restricted assets, which in recent years have been frozen in some foreign countries due to illegal US actions," he added.
Any NATO action in Persian Gulf will complicate situation
Responding to a question about NATO's announcement that it intends to take actions to lift the maritime blockade and engage in military intervention, Baghaei said that any movement or action that leads to further complication of the situation in the Persian Gulf is unwise, and no responsible or rational actor would accept such a risk.
"If NATO, European countries, and members of this coalition want to fulfill their responsibilities, they must hold the United States and the Zionist regime accountable, because they are the ones who have caused this situation in the first place," he concluded.
No comments:
Post a Comment