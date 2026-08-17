Number of Drones Downed While Approaching Moscow Since Start of Day Reaches 23
Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell
© Alexander Reka/TASS
MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed ten drones approaching Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.
"An attack by ten UAVs flying toward Moscow was repelled. Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell," the mayor wrote on his Max channel.
According to TASS calculations based on Sobyanin's statements, a total of 23 UAVs have been downed while approaching Moscow since the start of the day.
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