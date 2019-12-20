Chief of KPA General Staff Issues Statement
I am very glad that the Academy of Defence Science has recently registered great successes in bolstering up the defence capabilities while successfully conducting tests of great significance one after another.
The priceless data, experience and new technologies gained in the recent tests of defense science research will be fully applied to the development of another strategic weapon of the DPRK for definitely and reliably restraining and overpowering the nuclear threat of the U.S.
Genuine peace can be safeguarded and our development and future be guaranteed only when the balance of power is completely ensured.
We have stored up tremendous power.
We should be ready to cope with political and military provocations of the hostile forces and be familiar with both dialogue and confrontation.
Our army is fully ready to thoroughly carry out any decision of the Supreme Leader with action.
It is free to evaluate the entity of our power, but it will be necessary to see it clearly before judgment.
In the situation of the acute confrontation, the U.S. and other hostile forces will spend the year-end in peace only when they hold off any words and deeds rattling us.
