Kim Jae Ryong Inspects Various Units
Going round several shops of the Taean Electric Appliances Factory, he underlined the need to put the production on a normal basis with domestically available materials and to step up the development of new products of significance in the electric power generation and supply of the country.
Inspecting the Jungsan Mine, he underscored the need for officials to dynamically plan and lead the work for attaining the production goals set forth by the Party in the spirit of self-reliance and on the strength of science and technology and to pay deep attention to providing the workers with good working and living conditions.
While acquainting himself with the production of salt based on underground ultra-saline water at the Namyang Salt Works, he discussed issues arising in putting the salt production on an intensive basis and mechanizing it in a comprehensive way on a high level.
He held consultative meetings in those units to underscore the need to decisively increase the responsibility and role of officials and the measures were adopted to further improve and perfect the structure of sectors of the national economy.
He also inspected local industry factories in Yangdok County to discuss measures for scrupulous management control so as to have regional characters and make substantial contributions to the economic development and the improvement of the people's standard of living.
Earlier, he inspected the Kim Jong Thae Electric Locomotive Complex and the Pyongyang Daily Necessities Factory.
