Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Has Photo Session with Commanding Officers of KPA Units and Sub-units Involved in Construction of Yangdok Hot Spring Cultural Recreation Center
Supreme Leader of the Party, state and armed forces Kim Jong Un arrived at the photo session ground.
Acknowledging the enthusiastically cheering participants, he warmly congratulated the soldier builders.
He extended warm greetings to all the solider builders who created the Center splendidly and had a photo session with the commanding officers of the units and sub-units that participated in the construction.
He voiced expectation and conviction that the soldier builders would do more work good for the people, fulfill their sacred mission and duty as the defenders of the country, creators of the people's happiness and pioneers of high civilization in the future, too.
