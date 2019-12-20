Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Attends Ceremony for Completion of Hot Spring Cultural Recreation Center
Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, attended the ceremony.
The hot spring resort is a combined hot spring therapy facility and multi-functional sports and cultural complex conducive to promotion of the people's health and their leisure activities. It is another gift presented by the Workers' Party of Korea to the people.
Service personnel of the People's Army and other builders completed the city-like resort at a high level to be representative of the nation's hot spring culture in less than a year.
When Supreme Leader of the Party, state and armed forces Kim Jong Un arrived at the venue of the ceremony, thunderous cheers of "hurrah!" reverberated through the mountain ranges of Yangdok.
Among the participants in the ceremony were Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK, first vice-chairman of the SAC of the DPRK and president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, and Pak Pong Ju, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK, vice-chairman of the SAC of the DPRK and vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the WPK.
Also present there were Kim Yong Nam, Yang Hyong Sop, Choe Yong Rim, Kim Ki Nam and Choe Thae Bok, veteran cadres who worked for a long time at the important posts of the Party and the government.
Present there were Pak Kwang Ho, Ri Su Yong, Pak Thae Dok, Pak Thae Song and Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairmen of the WPK Central Committee, Kim Tu Il, chairman of the South Phyongan Provincial Committee of the WPK, officials of the WPK Central Committee, officials concerned, builders, employees of the resort management office, officials, working people and children in the province including those of Yangdok County.
Also seen among the participants were Army General Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, and other commanding officers of the KPA and soldier builders.
Choe Ryong Hae made a speech.
He said it is a significant event giving great pleasure to the people throughout the country and heralding the successful conclusion of this year's drive that a hot spring resort of peculiar features has been built in Yangdok area, as intended by the Party.
Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un initiated the project of building a resort where visitors can have hot spring bath and enjoy skiing and horse-riding, which no one had ever thought of, and energetically led the whole course of construction so that it was built at the best quality level, the speaker said.
He noted that the successful completion of the resort is a clear manifestation of the might of the single-minded unity of Juche Korea breaking through any harsh challenges by dint of the strong unity of the leader and the people, and a great victory of the line of self-reliance which once again declared to the world that steady development and prosperity can be achieved even in the worst adversity.
Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un cut a ribbon of completion.
He looked round the Yangdok Hot Spring Cultural Recreation Center.
Feasting his eyes on the resort, he said that now it has become possible to bring into a reality the desire of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il who were always considerate of turning the Yangdok area famous for hot spring into a cultural recreation center and providing it to the people.
He hardly repressed his happiness, saying that it has become possible to provide people with new culture, and one more plan of the Party to make our people enjoy high civilization under socialism as early as possible has come true.
He specified detailed issues for providing visitors with better service, looking at the working people having a hot spring bath in the indoor hot-spring hall.
Next, he went to the skiing service complex. In front of a paraphernalia service counter, he examined skiing paraphernalia, saying that people will be greatly happy as they can enjoy skiing service together with hot spring treatment.
He went up to the top of the skiing ground by a cable car and had a bright and contented smile all over his face, looking at the young people skiing down the slopes.
Then he went to the horse-riding park and a horse training ground where he saw young boys and girls enjoying horse-riding. He had a photo taken with them.
Our Party is the guide leading our people to the modern civilization, the Supreme Leader said, adding that the completion of the Yangdok Hot Spring Cultural Recreation Center is a bright fruition that can be made only by the WPK which goes through all challenges by dint of the most correct leadership.
It is a very happy event to provide the new hot spring culture, hot spring civilization to the people but it is further pleasing to find that soldiers of the People's Army created such civilization with their own hands, he noted. Calling it a miracle and perfect edifice that can be created only by the People's Army that carries out the orders given by the leader with all devotion in the spirit of strong gust of wind, and praising the People's Army for doing one more worthwhile thing for the people, he expressed great satisfaction and bestowed great solicitude, which will be conveyed generation after generation, on the soldier builders.
The People's Army has honored its obligation as creators of the people's happiness and pioneers of high civilization, he said, emphasizing that it is the great trust of the party put in them to call them to such a huge creation ground, the zone for a worthwhile work of creating people's happiness, and it has to rise like a mountain, responding to the Party's call with a loud answer of "Yes" in the future, too.
