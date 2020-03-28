Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
Aurlus Mabele
Soukous music legend Aurlus Mabele has succumbed to complications arising from a previous stroke in France, his counterpart Nyboma Mwandido confirmed to the Nation on Friday.
Mr Mwandido said Mabele passed on at a Paris hospital where he had been admitted on Thursday night.
-Daily Nation
