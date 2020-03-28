Saturday, March 28, 2020

Congolese Soukous Legend Aurlus Mabele Dies
20 MAR, 2020 - 10:03
Aurlus Mabele

Soukous music legend Aurlus Mabele has succumbed to complications arising from a previous stroke in France, his counterpart Nyboma Mwandido confirmed to the Nation on Friday.

Mr Mwandido said Mabele passed on at a Paris hospital where he had been admitted on Thursday night.

-Daily Nation
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)