REFUGEES AT CT CHURCH REFUSE TO MOVE DESPITE HEALTH CONCERNS AMID CORONAVIRUS
Refugees at the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town. Picture: Jarita Kaasen/EWN.
Jarita Kassen
CAPE TOWN - The refugee group living inside a church in the Cape Town CBD said they will not leave despite health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this month, they were removed while others returned to seek refuge inside the Central Methodist Mission Church.
There are now more than 100 people living inside the building which contravenes new regulations amid the coronavirus outbreak.
One of the refugee leaders, Aline Bukuru, said they will stay despite the issuing of the eviction order.
Refugees at the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town. Picture: Jarita Kaasen/EWN.
Jarita Kassen
CAPE TOWN - The refugee group living inside a church in the Cape Town CBD said they will not leave despite health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this month, they were removed while others returned to seek refuge inside the Central Methodist Mission Church.
There are now more than 100 people living inside the building which contravenes new regulations amid the coronavirus outbreak.
One of the refugee leaders, Aline Bukuru, said they will stay despite the issuing of the eviction order.
No comments:
Post a Comment