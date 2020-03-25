Good News as Kenya Declares First Coronavirus Recovery
In Summary
As of Wednesday 6pm 28cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Kenya.
By NASIBO KABALE
Kenya Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday announced the first case of recovery from the Covid-19 disease, 12 days after its outbreak in the country. This even as the government confirmed one more case, bringing the total tally to 28.
“Amidst this trend, I am pleased to announce that numerous other suspected cases are negative after rigorous testing. More importantly, we have today registered one recovery of the patients. This is a clear indication that we can and we will beat the virus,” he said.
He said all patients are being closely monitored under either self and compulsory-quarantine even as the government continues to ramp up measures to stop its spread.
His confirmation comes a day after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that most of the patients are doing well except for two elderly men.
The confirmed cases are aged between 20 and 67 and are currently isolated at various facilities. Dr Majid Twahir, the associate dean for clinical affairs and chief of staff at Aga Khan University Hospital, explained that to determine if someone has recovered from the coronavirus, at least two different samples taken 24 hours apart must test negative.
He said the tests are done after the symptoms have completely cleared, adding that the tests look out for the virus and not antibodies.
“There is no cure for coronavirus and so your body produces immunity by itself and clears it from the system.
“This is a fight between an individual and the virus; if your body wins, you are cleared. If not, you succumb,” he said. Kenya becomes the latest country in East Africa to confirm a recovery case after Tanzania reported its first recovery two days ago. Africa has 183 recovered cases from 15 countries including Kenya. Some 43 countries have confirmed positive cases with a total of 2,412. Fourteen countries have confirmed coronavirus deaths. About a third of the cases are in South Africa.
In Summary
As of Wednesday 6pm 28cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Kenya.
By NASIBO KABALE
Kenya Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday announced the first case of recovery from the Covid-19 disease, 12 days after its outbreak in the country. This even as the government confirmed one more case, bringing the total tally to 28.
“Amidst this trend, I am pleased to announce that numerous other suspected cases are negative after rigorous testing. More importantly, we have today registered one recovery of the patients. This is a clear indication that we can and we will beat the virus,” he said.
He said all patients are being closely monitored under either self and compulsory-quarantine even as the government continues to ramp up measures to stop its spread.
His confirmation comes a day after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that most of the patients are doing well except for two elderly men.
The confirmed cases are aged between 20 and 67 and are currently isolated at various facilities. Dr Majid Twahir, the associate dean for clinical affairs and chief of staff at Aga Khan University Hospital, explained that to determine if someone has recovered from the coronavirus, at least two different samples taken 24 hours apart must test negative.
He said the tests are done after the symptoms have completely cleared, adding that the tests look out for the virus and not antibodies.
“There is no cure for coronavirus and so your body produces immunity by itself and clears it from the system.
“This is a fight between an individual and the virus; if your body wins, you are cleared. If not, you succumb,” he said. Kenya becomes the latest country in East Africa to confirm a recovery case after Tanzania reported its first recovery two days ago. Africa has 183 recovered cases from 15 countries including Kenya. Some 43 countries have confirmed positive cases with a total of 2,412. Fourteen countries have confirmed coronavirus deaths. About a third of the cases are in South Africa.
No comments:
Post a Comment