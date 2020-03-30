Sasol Making Alcohols for Sanitizers to Fight Coronavirus
Bloomberg
March 29, 2020, 8:02 AM EDT
Sasol Ltd. is producing alcohols for hand sanitizers and disinfectants, and prioritizing local supply to help contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
The oil and chemicals company has come up with a blend of alcohols that can be quickly produced as demand rises in South Africa, Sasol said in a statement. It is supplying government entities and essential services in the country ahead of other clients.
“Over the past few weeks, Sasol has experienced an increase in demand of nearly 400% for alcohol-based products,” said Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Grobler. The company has delivered about 8 million liters (2.1 million gallons) to the South African market and its own laboratories in recent weeks, he said.
Africa’s most industrialized economy had 1,187 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of March 28. It is on the third day of a three-week lockdown.
