Kenya Ramps Up Coronavirus Response
By NATION TEAM
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced a countywide curfew from 7pm to 5am starting Friday in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In an address to the nation, the President also outlined new measures to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
The President announced a 100 percent tax relief for Kenyans earning gross salary of less than Sh24,000 and reduced income tax down from 30 percent to 25 percent.
Members of the Cabinet will take pay cuts to "share the burden occasioned by the global health pandemic", President Kenyatta announced. The salary reductions will be as follows:
The President and Deputy President – 80 percent
Cabinet Secretaries – 30 percent
Chief Administrative Secretaries – 30 percent
Principal Secretaries – 20 percent
The confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya rose by three cases Wednesday, bringing the tally to 28.
At least 700 people who came into contact with the patients remain under close monitoring by the Ministry of Health.
