US Now Leads World in Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Thursday, March 26th 2020
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The United States now leads the world in confirmed, reported coronavirus cases, surpassing China.
The website WorldoMeters.info/coronavirus tracks world statistics based on government reporting. Johns Hopkins University's independent numbers are not identical but reflect similar totals. The world now has 528,130 confirmed cases with 23,942 deaths.
The U.S. had been in third place in total cases earlier in the day behind Italy and China but with 13,968 new confirmed cases, as the U.S. ramps up testing, it pushed ahead of China which led the world in cases for most or all of 2020. The new U.S. death report totaled 1,177 deaths, including 150 new deaths. Active cases stood at 79,138 with 1,864 recovered.
Wednesday China had 81,218 confirmed cases, Italy 74,386 and U.S. 68,211. The U.S. is still down the list of total deaths.
TOTAL CASES BY NATION:
USA — 82.179
China — 81,285
Italy — 80,589
Spain — 56,347
Germany — 43,646
TOTAL DEATHS BY NATION:
Italy — 8,215
Spain — 6,832
China — 3,287
Iran — 2,234
France — 1,696
USA — 1,177
The website breaks down the cases by country, and then state, as it provides linked sources to its state data that makes up its national numbers. New York leads the U.S. by far with 37,738 cases followed by New Jersey with 6,876 and California with 3.829. New York has the most deaths with 385.
The website also tracks total deaths by 1 million in population. On Tuesday the U.S. was at 2, along with China and Germany. On Wednesday the U.S. increased to 3 deaths per million and on Thursday climbed to 4 deaths per million people.
