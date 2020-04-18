Liberation Struggle Brought Unity, Mutsvangwa
Tendai Mugabe
Senior Reporter
Zimbabwe Herald
The long and bitter struggle for independence united and organised Zimbabweans to work as a people, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.
In her independence message to mark this year’s 40th Independence Day anniversary, Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was a nation of resilient people who always rise to occasion in face of tough challenges.
“Our long and bitter struggle united us, it organised us, it disciplined us. Zimbabwe is a nation of resilient people thus a nation which always rise to occasion no matter how tough the challenge is,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
“We witnessed it last year when our country was hit by Cyclone Idai, a calamity which ravaged parts of our country. Zimbabweans within and outside came on board to assist. Now with Covid-19 threatening pandemic, it is heartening to see the corporate world and many Zimbabweans heeding our President’s call to assist. The large and deep pockets of our companies will play a complimentary role to Government efforts.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said this year’s celebrations were unique as they came in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. She said the absence of gatherings does not in any way dampen the independence celebratory mood.
“Our Independence Day 18th April has fallen at a time when we have joined other nations across the globe in fighting a pandemic that knows no race, age, religion nor sex,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
“The Coronavirus threat has made us change the way we live and this year Zimbabwe celebrates its 40th birthday in a different style and manner. Still that should not stop us celebrate this auspicious occasion with more courage and determination to win the war against Covid-19. On April 18 we celebrated the birth of our nation, a nation that was built out of a desire for freedom. A nation whose founding blocks are the need for independence, equality, justice and freedom.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabweans sacrificed life and limb in the modern war against foreign invaders over two decades until victory was achieved in 1980. She urged all citizens to mark this independence while maintaining social distance and lockdown. Minister Mutsvangwa said the focus of Independence Day celebration was the national address by President Mnangagwa.
Said Minister Mutsvangwa: “For entertainment, the national broadcaster will be hosting a virtual concert on Ztv along with a top 40 count down. We will try to create an atmosphere through the media both print and electronic. On this note, I would like to wish all Zimbabweans a happy 40th Independence Day celebration. I would like to remind you to stay at home and maintain social distancing so that we remain health and celebrate many more years of independence”
