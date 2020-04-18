#ZimAt40: Women’s League Hails War Vets
Africa Moyo, Deputy News Editor
The Zanu PF Women’s League says it remains indebted to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters who confronted colonialism and liberated the country, affording citizens, especially women, an opportunity to play a part in economic transformation.
In her independence message, Zanu PF Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona, said in pursuit of the enduring aspirations of the armed struggle won through sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the dignity and sovereignty of people in general and women in particular, the 40-year milestone “rejuvenates the continued fight for Zimbabwe’s quest for socio-economic and political justice”.
“As we commemorate the mass dismantling of colonial bondage by our people, we are reminded of how colonialism disenfranchised women in the country.
“Therefore, the value of Independence reconfigured society towards a paradigm shift sharply defined in terms of inclusive participation which is couched on defined terms of gender equality, in a sustainable manner,” she said.
Cde Chinomona said this year’s Independence celebrations benchmark the science and technology inclined course to addressing fundamental aspects of national economic development.
She added that the independence celebrations come at a time when people cannot celebrate in the traditional ways of coming together because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
However, Cde Chinomona said the lockdown allows people to celebrate together with their families.
“We gain strength and inspiration from our special day, which serves as a reminder that no challenge is insurmountable and if we remain resolute and united we will defeat this pandemic.
“I salute all women for sustaining families during this trying time of the lockdown and urge you all to remain steadfast in the war against the deadly coronavirus.
“It is against this background that Zimbabwean women must be at the centre of giving in-depth success to Vision 2030,” she said.
Women have been urged to take advantage of the empowerment programmes available in the Second Republic to help transform the economy and their lot.
Cde Chinomona said the Women’s League remains committed to playing its part in making the vision of an upper middle income economy by 2030 a reality.
