Algeria Sends Humanitarian Aid to Niger, Condemns Attacks
May 14, 2020
Algeria on Wednesday sent humanitarian aid to neighboring Niger and condemned Saturday’s terrorist attacks in western Niger which killed some 20 civilians.
Humanitarian aid of over 150 tons of foodstuffs was delivered to Niger by Algerian military aircraft under the Algerian government’s initiative to express solidarity, as well as the strong and historical brotherhood relations bounding the two peoples, said a statement issued by the Algerian Red Crescent.
In the same context, Algeria strongly condemned the terrorist attacks targeting several provinces in western Niger which claimed the lives of about 20 civilians.
Algerian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdelaziz Ben Ali Cherif extended Algeria’s condolences to families of the victims of the attacks and confirmed the country’s solidarity with the “brotherly” Nigerian people and government.
The “sordid” attacks committed during the holy month of Ramadan once again showed the “hideous” face of terrorism, which continues to “blindly” target civilians, against all values of religion and sanctity of human life, he said.
May 14, 2020
Algeria on Wednesday sent humanitarian aid to neighboring Niger and condemned Saturday’s terrorist attacks in western Niger which killed some 20 civilians.
Humanitarian aid of over 150 tons of foodstuffs was delivered to Niger by Algerian military aircraft under the Algerian government’s initiative to express solidarity, as well as the strong and historical brotherhood relations bounding the two peoples, said a statement issued by the Algerian Red Crescent.
In the same context, Algeria strongly condemned the terrorist attacks targeting several provinces in western Niger which claimed the lives of about 20 civilians.
Algerian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdelaziz Ben Ali Cherif extended Algeria’s condolences to families of the victims of the attacks and confirmed the country’s solidarity with the “brotherly” Nigerian people and government.
The “sordid” attacks committed during the holy month of Ramadan once again showed the “hideous” face of terrorism, which continues to “blindly” target civilians, against all values of religion and sanctity of human life, he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment